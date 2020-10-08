Global  
 

Cody Bellinger's stunning catch punctuates Dodgers' 6-5 victory over mad Manny Machado, Padres

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger made a stunning catch to help Los Angeles win Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.
