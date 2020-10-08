Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Post that unites the world

Hindu Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The Post that unites the worldWith World Post Day to be celebrated tomorrow, we take you through a timeline of the developments in postal history
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: World Post Day | Visit to the floating post office on Dal Lake | Oneindia News

World Post Day | Visit to the floating post office on Dal Lake | Oneindia News 02:33

 A quaint houseboat anchored to a bank of the Dal Lake is like a time capsule. In the age of instant messaging and social media this structure marooned in the waters is the country's first and only floating post office. Locals say that a service like this has been available for 200 years, but only in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi [Video]

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:16Published
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi [Video]

‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hard sold his government's latest labour, education and agriculture reforms, saying they will make doing business in India easier as also give farmers the right..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 06:16Published
Van Gogh artwork is projected during a special exhibition, [Video]

Van Gogh artwork is projected during a special exhibition,

Dazzling images show world famous artworks by Vincent van Gogh being projected on to a theatre stage at the UK premier of an exhibition to celebrate the Dutch painter. Birmingham Hippodrome has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Overlooked No More: Lucy Diggs Slowe, Scholar Who Persisted Against Racism and Sexism

 Impelled by her vision of the modern Black woman, Slowe nurtured a post-World War I generation at Howard University to be empowered, self-aware and globally...
NYTimes.com

Meghan King's Ex Not Happy She Reveals Son's Cerebral Palsy Diagnosis Without Telling Him First

 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' alum reveals 2-year-old Hart's condition through a new blog post to mark the World Cerebral Palsy Day, saying, 'I was...
AceShowbiz

Nigeria: Okonjo-Iweala Thanks Nigerians, Buhari For Supporting Candidacy for WTO Post

 [Daily Trust] Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thanked Nigerians and President Muhammadu Buhari over the support as she aspires to be the first Director-General of the...
allAfrica.com


Tweets about this