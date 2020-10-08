Global  
 

Kamala Harris, Mike Pence spar in muted VP debate

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The Republican and Democratic vice presidential nominees clashed over policy issues, but neither clinched a clear victory. The pair seemed equally matched and responded to each jab, but not everything was swatted away.
News video: Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spar over healthcare

Vice presidential debate: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence spar over healthcare 00:41

 Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence take jabs at each others' stances on healthcare.

