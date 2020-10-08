Kamala Harris, Mike Pence spar in muted VP debate

Viewers distracted as fly lands on Mike Pence's head during debate.



The vice presidential debate featured plexiglass barriers to preventcoronavirus spread, but they were no match for the night’s most talked-aboutintruder: a fly. The insect briefly buzzed around the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 11 minutes ago

Team Coverage: Sen. Kamala Harris, Vice President Mike Pence Clash In Only Debate



In the only debate between the Vice Presidential contenders, Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence battled over the coronavirus response, the economy and numerous other major issues less.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 09:15 Published 20 minutes ago