Kamala Harris, Mike Pence spar in muted VP debate

Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The Republican and Democratic vice presidential nominees clashed over policy issues, but neither clinched a clear victory. The pair seemed equally matched and responded to each jab, but not everything was swatted away.
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and..
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Vice President Mike Pence have clashed over the country's response to coronavirus and President Donald Trump's economic... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.com •SBS •Mashable •Just Jared •SOHH