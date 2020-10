John Clarke RT @RussDiabo: Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/Y4rtnnr5GW 18 minutes ago

Francine Lett RT @lisefalardeau: Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/2CR6pUhFfT 44 minutes ago

Lise Falardeau Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/2CR6pUhFfT 52 minutes ago

Lori Cameron Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/i2jx5NwN5u 1 hour ago

WHY AM I STILL HERE??? RT @Fancysez: Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism https://t.co/DamxN5bAUr 1 hour ago

Fancy C. Poitras Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism https://t.co/DamxN5bAUr 2 hours ago

Russ Diabo Quebec doctor asks peers to 'stop dragging our feet' in fight against systemic racism | CBC News https://t.co/Y4rtnnr5GW 2 hours ago