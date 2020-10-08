|
'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking:' Takeaways from the VP debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The debate between Pence and Harris lacked the name calling and searing insults of the Trump-Biden showdown. But there were flashes of tension.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Vice President of the United States Second highest executive office in the United States government
VP debate offers rare return to normal politicsWednesday's vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock. But the dynamics between Mike Pence and..
USATODAY.com
VP debate: Voters pleased with candidates' civilityThe BBC watched the stand-off between Harris and Pence with four US voters. What did they make of it?
BBC News
After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
USATODAY.com
'Debate instead of a debacle': Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric and celebs react to VP debateAlthough it wasn't a television spectacle like the first presidential debate, Wednesday's event was still marred by frequent interruptions.
USATODAY.com
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:48Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:12Published
'Truth Over Flies' fly swatters and 'I'm speaking' shirts: Joe Biden campaign, Etsy sellers capitalize on VP debateFollowing the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters and "I'm speaking" shirts are for sale.
USATODAY.com
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this