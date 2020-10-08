Global  
 

'Mr. Vice President, I'm speaking:' Takeaways from the VP debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The debate between Pence and Harris lacked the name calling and searing insults of the Trump-Biden showdown. But there were flashes of tension.
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris 02:26

 It was a different tone at the first and only vice presidential debate of this election year compared to the first presidential one.

VP debate offers rare return to normal politics

 Wednesday's vice presidential debate had sharp moments, some modest interruptions and violations of the debate clock. But the dynamics between Mike Pence and..
USATODAY.com

VP debate: Voters pleased with candidates' civility

 The BBC watched the stand-off between Harris and Pence with four US voters. What did they make of it?
BBC News

After VP debate, fans are hoping 'The Fly' actor Jeff Goldblum will land on this week's 'SNL'

 After a fly landed on VP Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate, fans thought of Jeff Goldblum's sci-fi film "The Fly" and "SNL."
USATODAY.com

'Debate instead of a debacle': Savannah Guthrie, Katie Couric and celebs react to VP debate

 Although it wasn't a television spectacle like the first presidential debate, Wednesday's event was still marred by frequent interruptions.
USATODAY.com

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate [Video]

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party [Video]

New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

'Truth Over Flies' fly swatters and 'I'm speaking' shirts: Joe Biden campaign, Etsy sellers capitalize on VP debate

 Following the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, "Truth Over Flies" fly swatters and "I'm speaking" shirts are for sale.
USATODAY.com

Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News [Video]

Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News

While senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence debated late on Wednesday night, an unexpected show stopper would become the talk of the town. Towards the end of the debate, a common..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Fly Lands on Vice President Mike Pence’s Head [Video]

Fly Lands on Vice President Mike Pence’s Head

A fly stole the show at the vice presidential debate when it landed on Mike Pence’s hair.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Highlights of 2020 vice presidential debate [Video]

Highlights of 2020 vice presidential debate

Wednesday marked the first and only debate between vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:34Published

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’

Chris Wallace Slammed for Biden-Trump Debate Performance: ‘This Is a Disgrace’ Fox News’ Chris Wallace was slammed on social media for his moderating performance at Tuesday’s debate between Biden and Trump. “What is Chris Wallace...
The Wrap

‘Fox & Friends’ Host Interrupts Giuliani After He Baselessly Says Biden Has Dementia: ‘None of Us Are Doctors’ (Video)

‘Fox & Friends’ Host Interrupts Giuliani After He Baselessly Says Biden Has Dementia: ‘None of Us Are Doctors’ (Video) Watch the latest video at foxnews.com “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy stepped in to interrupt Rudy Giuliani after he baselessly said Joe Biden had...
The Wrap

Biden: Oct 15 Debate Should Not Take Place If Trump Still Has COVID

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Tuesday he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had...
Newsmax Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.comDNA

