Mexican Nobel laureate Molina dies at 77

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mexican Nobel laureate Molina dies at 77Mexico: Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who became his country's first winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work on the threat to the ozone layer from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), died on Wednesday at the age of 77. One of Mexico's most eminent scientists, Molina conducted some of his first experiments at a tender age in...
