|
Mexican Nobel laureate Molina dies at 77
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mexico: Mexican scientist Mario Molina, who became his country's first winner of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work on the threat to the ozone layer from chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), died on Wednesday at the age of 77. One of Mexico's most eminent scientists, Molina conducted some of his first experiments at a tender age in...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mario J. Molina Mexican chemist
Mexicans People of the country of Mexico
Mexico celebrates independence with traditional cry
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:14Published
Nobel Prize in Chemistry One of the five Nobel Prizes established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to two womenThanks to a gene-editing tool they discovered, clinical trials of new cancer therapies are now underway.
CBS News
Charpentier and Doudna win 2020 Nobel Prize in ChemistrySTOCKHOLM - Scientists Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing, the..
WorldNews
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A DoudnaFrench scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of genome editing known as..
IndiaTimes
Genome editing wins Nobel chemistry prizeTwo scientists have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the tools to edit DNA.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this