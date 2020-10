Paul Taylor Interesting article https://t.co/hZIroZFYpp 2 minutes ago

Malcolm Ellis RT @randlight: https://t.co/JmARWJEGzg LNP mpJohn Barilaro will lose his licence after receiving several fines for driving offences, includ… 5 minutes ago

💧Chris Johnson Barilaro will lose driver's licence after speeding in ministerial car https://t.co/I8gCCARt8n 7 minutes ago

🐨🐨🦘🦘Robyn Bonser🔥🔥🔥 RT @bencubby: Barilaro to lose driver's licence after being fined for speeding in ministerial car. https://t.co/gnzSGJDlex 8 minutes ago

Werner & Ursula RT @michaelkoziol: Deputy Premier John Barilaro will lose his licence after receiving several fines for driving offences, including speedin… 17 minutes ago

Sandra K Eckersley🔹 RT @oldlillipilli: Barilaro will lose driver's licence after speeding in ministerial car So #PorkBarilaro loses his license after multiple… 21 minutes ago

ive forgotton Barilaro to lose driver's licence https://t.co/SS3HBnIe6b Nothing But the Best For This💩Karma,s a Beautiful Thing. 27 minutes ago