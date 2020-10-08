Global  
 

Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize for Literature

BBC News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The US poet is recognised for the "austere beauty" of her work, says the Swedish Academy
Louise Glück Louise Glück American poet


Nobel Prize in Literature Nobel Prize in Literature One of the five Nobel Prizes established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel

Today in History for October 8th

 Highlights of this day in history: Deadly fires scorch Chicago and other parts of Upper Midwest; Communist Poland bans labor groups; Alexander Solzhenitsyn wins..
USATODAY.com

Swedish Academy Swedish Academy Swedish Royal Academy

