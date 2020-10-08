|
Kayla Mueller, ISIS hostage killed in Syria, becomes a focus of Pence-Harris debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Mike Pence claimed Barack Obama and Joe Biden missed a chance to save hostage Kayla Mueller, whose parents have become Trump supporters.
|
|
