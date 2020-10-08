Global  
 

Susan Page, moderator of the only vice presidential debate this year, talks about her role

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA TODAY, is the first print journalist to solo-moderate a presidential debate. Here's how she prepared.
News video: Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris 02:26

 It was a different tone at the first and only vice presidential debate of this election year compared to the first presidential one.

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Pence and Harris Face-Off in Vice Presidential Debate

The single debate between the vice presidential candidates took place in Salt Lake City, It was moderated by Susan Page of 'USA Today'.

Moderator Susan Page hopes Mike Pence-Kamala Harris vice presidential debate was helpful for voters: 'That was the point'

 Susan Page, USA TODAY's Washington Bureau chief, said she had to be more aggressive than planned as moderator in Wednesday's vice presidential debate.
Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban [Video]

Pence dodges question on hypothetical abortion ban

During Wednesday's debate, USA Today journalist Susan Page asked Vice President Mike Pence: "If Roe v. Wade is overturned, would you want your home state to ban all abortions?" Pence did not directly answer the question.

Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

Coronavirus Was Hot Topic At Vice Presidential Debate

Danya Bacchus reports both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris avoided talking about the line of succession.

Fly steals the show at vice-presidential debate [Video]

Fly steals the show at vice-presidential debate

The most talked about guest to take to the stage was a highly unlikely candidate.

VP Debate: Harris vs Pence vs the Fly [Video]

VP Debate: Harris vs Pence vs the Fly

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris tussled Wednesday in the first and only vice presidential debate.

Watch LIVE: Mike Pence and Kamala Harris debate

 12 feet apart. Plexiglass between them. Watch the only vice presidential debate. USA TODAY's Susan Page is moderating.
The fly that landed on Mike Pence during vice presidential debate has already done more for LGBT+ rights than he has his entire life

 The fly that landed on Mike Pence during the vice presidential debate Wednesday (7 October) has begun campaigning for LGBT+ rights on Twitter. Despite intense...
