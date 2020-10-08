Global  
 

Kamala Harris's Indian uncle 'felt sorry for Pence'

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Kamala Harris's Indian uncle 'felt sorry for Pence'Kamala Harris' uncle back in India watched her vice-presidential debate with pride on Thursday, feeling "a little sorry" for Mike Pence, who he said came up against a better-qualified foe. "Expectations were too much of Kamala -- 'she'll wipe the floor', etc. But Pence...
 The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that VP Mike Pence and Kamala Harris sit with plexigass barriers around them. CNN reports that Pence does...

Pence and Harris defend their running mates, evade questions at VP debate

 The first and only vice presidential debate of 2020 marked a return to a somewhat more traditional event filled with policy disputes and party-line attacks. CBS..
Doctor breaks down claims about the coronavirus response at the VP debate

 Vice President Mike Pence defended the Trump administration's coronavirus pandemic response in his debate with Senator Kamala Harris, but she called it one of..
Social media buzzes during vice presidential debate

 A fly landing on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate sets the social media world a buzzing. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joins CBSN to..
VP debate: Did gender play a role in the interruptions?

 Mike Pence interrupted Kamala Harris at least 10 times. Did gender play a role in this?
AP Top Stories October 8 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday, October 8th: Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate; Trump: Getting COVID-19 'Blessing from God'; Hurricane..
Black Voters weigh Harris' VP debate debut

 African American voters on both sides of the political isle are weighing in on Sen. Kamala Harris debate debut, as she made history as the first Black woman to..
On Wednesday, the Vice Presidential Candidates Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debated. Who won the debate depends on which political party you belong to. Mike Pence insisted that despite 210,000 American..

Vice-President Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris took part in a televised debate ahead of the US election on 3 November. While it was a more civil encounter than the presidential debate, there..

Danya Bacchus reports both Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris avoided talking about the line of succession.

 Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris seemed to avoid answering nearly every question during their debate, but one of 'em couldn't dodge a fly ... for...
 Harris tried to make it about Trump, Pence tried to make it about the economy, but, in the end, a fly generated all the buzz.
