Greek PM, EU Commission chief call on Ankara to reduce tension
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that “Turkey has to undertake the necessary steps to reduce the tensions” in the East Mediterranean, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday....
Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as crime organisationA Greek court has ruled that the far-right Golden Dawn party was operating as a criminal organisation, delivering a landmark verdict in a marathon five-year..
Pompeo's China-smearing rhetoric not well received in EuropeU.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, long notorious for firing baseless accusations against China, moved up another notch in his China-smearing campaign during a..
EU confirms legal action against UK over BrexitThe European Commission has given formal notice that legal action will be taken against the United Kingdom over its controversial Brexit legislation. Ursula von..
Orban demands resignation of EU commissioner for insulting HungariansPrime Minister Viktor Orban has accused European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova of making “derogatory public statements” suggesting Hungarians are..
It is up to Turkey to ‘open path’ to solution, says Greek PMGreece welcomes a “first step” from Turkey towards the de-escalation of tension, “but whether it is a sincere move or a temporary maneuver remains to be..
In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan eyes Turkey's 'place in world order'ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan's strong backing for Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has set Turkey apart from other big nations and alarmed..
Turkey's Erdogan slams France's Macron for comments on 'Islamist separatism'ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan upbraided French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday over his comments last week pledging to fight..
Assad accuses Turkey's Erdogan of igniting Armenia-Azerbaijan conflictMOSCOW (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday accused Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of igniting a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan..
Canada halts sale of drone gear to Turkey over alleged use in Nagorno-Karabakh, Ankara dubs it 'double standards'Canada has halted sales of drone sensors to Turkey over fears they could be used to help Baku fight Armenians in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh. Ankara responded by..
