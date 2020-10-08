Global  
 

Greek PM, EU Commission chief call on Ankara to reduce tension

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Greek PM, EU Commission chief call on Ankara to reduce tensionGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that “Turkey has to undertake the necessary steps to reduce the tensions” in the East Mediterranean, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday....
