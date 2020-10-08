|
Djokovic’s body acts up at French Open; faces Tsitsipas next
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
PARIS — The first obvious sign of trouble for Novak Djokovic came when he stepped out into Court Philippe Chatrier with a rather large square of beige athletic tape on the back of his neck. The next indication came on the very first point of his French Open quarterfinal against Pablo Carreño Busta, when Djokovic let a ball toss drop and abandoned his serve mid-motion. ADVERTISING Soon enough, Djokovic was flexing and stretching his left arm or hitting it with his racket. Off to a slow start Wednesday night, Djokovic received massages from a trainer, righted himself and beat Carreño Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros for the 10th time. “I...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Carreno Busta questions Djokovic physical issuesPablo Carreno Busta questions Novak Djokovic's physical struggles early on during their French Open quarter-final on Wednesday.
BBC News
Out-of-sorts Djokovic battles into French Open semi-finalsWorld number one Novak Djokovic overcomes physical struggles to beat Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the French Open semi-finals.
BBC News
‘The conditions are an advantage for Novak Djokovic,’ says Grand Slam legendBoris Becker says the conditions at Roland Garros this year are ‘an advantage’ to Novak Djokovic. Traditionally, the French Open is Rafael Nadal’s kingdom,..
WorldNews
'Awkward' hitting another line judge - DjokovicNovak Djokovic says it was a "a very awkward situation" when a ball flew off his racquet into a line judge's face in his French Open win.
BBC News
Stefanos Tsitsipas Greek tennis player
French Open 2020: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finalsGreek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas reaches his first French Open semi-final with a commanding straight-set victory over Andrey Rublev.
BBC News
French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic & Stefanos Tsitsipas reach Roland Garros quarter-finalsNovak Djokovic reaches the French Open quarter-finals for an 11th successive year, while Stefanos Tsitsipas joins him for the first time.
BBC News
Paris Capital of France
French court upholds order for Google to pay news companiesPARIS (AP) — A French appeals court on Thursday upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court..
WorldNews
US reduced CO2 more than countries that are still in Paris climate accord: Mike Pence
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13Published
Kenzo Takada, Japanese fashion designer, dead at 81
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
French Open French Open Tennis Championships
Teenager Swiatek beats Podoroska in French Open to reach first Slam finalPolish teenager Iga Swiatek is a step away from a remarkable first Grand Slam title after brushing aside Nadia Podoroska in her French Open semi-final.
BBC News
French Open 2020: Andy Lapthorne beats David Wagner to make quad finalBriton Andy Lapthorne secures his place in the French Open men's quad final with a 6-3 2-6 6-3 win over American David Wagner.
BBC News
Pablo Carreño Busta Spanish tennis player
World No.1 Novak Djokovic seeks French Open redemption after New York fiascoDjokovic had started as a heavy favourite to win the title at the US Open but was disqualified from his fourth-round match against Pablo Carreno Busta after..
WorldNews
Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this