US to impose new financial sanctions against Iran: Trump administration officials
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to impose additional sanctions on Iran’s financial sector that would block the few remaining avenue of legal financial exchange with Tehran, according to three administration officials. The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Wednesday that the new restrictions, which are expected to be announced on Thursday, would target the few remaining banks not currently subject to “secondary sanctions,” the Washington Post reported. The US State Department and...
