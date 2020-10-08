Malaysia's Anwar says to meet king to prove majority

Global  
 

Malaysia's Anwar says to meet king to prove majorityKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday said he will meet with the country's king next week to present his case for taking over the premiership from Muhyiddin Yassin. Anwar said King Al-Sultan Abdullah had agreed to grant him an audience, where he will present documentation "of the strong and convincing...
