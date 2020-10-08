|
Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jail
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on bail on Wednesday. Chauvin, who was seen on disturbing video pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly eight minutes during the fatal...
