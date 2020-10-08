Global  
 

Trump: catching Covid-19 was a 'blessing from God'

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Trump: catching Covid-19 was a 'blessing from God'US President Donald Trump told viewers that catching Covid 19 was a "blessing from God" and vowed to make the experimental medications he took free for all Americans during an address in front of the Oval Office. In a video posted on Wednesday evening, Mr Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he tied to his improved condition. "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Mr Trump said, adding that his use of...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Oval Office Oval Office Office of the President of the U.S. in the White House

