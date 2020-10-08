|
Trump: catching Covid-19 was a 'blessing from God'
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump told viewers that catching Covid 19 was a "blessing from God" and vowed to make the experimental medications he took free for all Americans during an address in front of the Oval Office. In a video posted on Wednesday evening, Mr Trump said his illness had shed light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he tied to his improved condition. "I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. This was a blessing in disguise," Mr Trump said, adding that his use of...
