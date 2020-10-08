Global  
 

Feds charge six militia members in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, court records show

Thursday, 8 October 2020
The federal government has charged six people with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, per newly unsealed court records.
News video: FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 00:43

 FBI thwarts militia plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot to kidnap her before the Nov. 3 election.

