WATCH: Ravi Bishnoi dismiss David Warner, Jonny Bairstow back-to-back in SRH v KXIP clash Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Bishnoi again wreaked havoc and sent Abdul Samad back in the dugout after he tried to go for the big slog. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this