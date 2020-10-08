Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New virus restrictions in New York spark anti-lockdown protests in Orthodox Jewish community

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions in hotspot clusters in New York. The decision has sparked backlash in the Orthodox Jewish community.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Lawrence Emerges As COVID-19 Hot Spot On Long Island

Lawrence Emerges As COVID-19 Hot Spot On Long Island 02:05

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday spoke with Long Island religious leaders, including those from the Orthodox Jewish community, where there has been a recent spike in suburban COVID-19 numbers. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo 56th Governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon rules out running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor again [Video]

Cynthia Nixon rules out running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor again

Cynthia Nixon won't run for the New York Governor position again after losing her bid to take the role from Andrew Cuomo back in 2018.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

Parents protest school closures in virus spike areas

 New York City Public school parents held protests after Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to shut down schools and businesses in areas where coronavirus cases are spiking...
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Doctor says no, Trump is not immune from coronavirus

 Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York, joins CBSN to discuss President Trump's claim he may be immune from coronavirus. She also weighs in on..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 8 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday, October 8th: Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate; Trump: Getting COVID-19 'Blessing from God'; Hurricane..
USATODAY.com
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party [Video]

New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Orthodox Judaism Orthodox Judaism Traditionalist branches of Judaism

NYC Orthodox Jewish community protests new coronavirus lockdowns

 Orthodox Jewish communities protest new coronavirus restrictions as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Brooklyn neighborhoods.
 
USATODAY.com

Rabbi considering legal action against new shutdown

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reinstating tighter restrictions on areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Many neighborhoods affected are home to large..
USATODAY.com

Protesters burn masks in Brooklyn hotspot over Cuomo's lockdown

 Videos on social media show some Orthodox Jewish protesters chanting "Jewish lives matter!"
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

New York City's Second Coronavirus Shutdown Begins [Video]

New York City's Second Coronavirus Shutdown Begins

New York's second coronavirus shutdown took effect Thursday in Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods with a growing number of cases. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:25Published
New York Weather: Sunny And Breezy On Thursday [Video]

New York Weather: Sunny And Breezy On Thursday

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your 11 p.m. forecast.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:49Published
Postal Worker Accused Of Dumping Mail, Election Ballots [Video]

Postal Worker Accused Of Dumping Mail, Election Ballots

Nicholas Beauchene started working as a U.S. Postal Service worker in July. Less than four months later, he has resigned after being accused of tossing 627 pieces of first-class mail, 99 general..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus - 'Brighton has 70 per cent of becoming hotspot'

 A 'COVID calculator' has estimated the probability that regions in Sussex will become coronavirus "hotspots".
The Argus Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

New virus restrictions in New York spark anti-lockdown protests in Orthodox Jewish community

 Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions in hotspot clusters in New York. The decision has sparked backlash in the Orthodox Jewish community.  
USATODAY.com

Postbox in virus hotspot found rammed with Covid test kits

Postbox in virus hotspot found rammed with Covid test kits 'Everything you could see inside the postbox was home kits'
Nottingham Post Also reported by •Hull Daily MailJapan Today

Tweets about this

smumairquadri

S.M.Umair🔺 RT @ExmuslimsOrg: Protesters Burn Masks in Brooklyn Coronavirus Hotspot Over Cuomo’s Crackdown on Religious Gatherings Hundreds from the O… 9 minutes ago

ExmuslimsOrg

Ex-Muslims of North America Protesters Burn Masks in Brooklyn Coronavirus Hotspot Over Cuomo’s Crackdown on Religious Gatherings Hundreds from… https://t.co/uE2OaSNXo6 18 minutes ago

mackj49363797

Elaine Richard RT @CBSNews: Protesters burn masks in Brooklyn coronavirus hotspot over Cuomo's crackdown on religious gatherings https://t.co/HZwqKopAQy 50 minutes ago

bikergirl1964

Cynthia J Cate🇺🇸 @AndrewCuomo Guess you hot your answer to that. Protesters burn masks in Brooklyn coronavirus hotspot over Cuomo's… https://t.co/B4HLo8W0RN 1 hour ago

anotherjoshua

josh tavlin I'm Jewish (not hasidic) born and raised in nyc, and these people should be arrested, @NYGovCuomo @NYCMayor Prote… https://t.co/Ssr3Nsnl6G 2 hours ago

IBTimesSG

IBTimes SG Are Orthodox Jews Targeted in New York With New Coronavirus Rules? Protesters Burn Masks in Brooklyn #jews… https://t.co/TiAzpIsklL 2 hours ago

wiseguy702

0.0 RT @KNX1070: Some protesters chanted, "Jewish lives matter," while others chanted, "Donald Trump." Resident Heshy Tischler addressed the cr… 3 hours ago

KNX1070

KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Some protesters chanted, "Jewish lives matter," while others chanted, "Donald Trump." Resident Heshy Tischler addre… https://t.co/6R4rrsQ6sd 3 hours ago