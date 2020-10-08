England's Bairstow smashes 97 off 55 balls as Sunrisers win in IPL

IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab



Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 4 lauded the performance of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis for their performance against Kings XI Punjab. He said that this kind of performance certainly helps as most of the teams, when they play well score most runs from the first three to four batting lineup. Watson and Plessis stitched an unbeaten opening 100-plus stand as CSK dugout could smell victory already. Both the batsmen reached their fifties in process with Watson to cross the milestone first with one six and two boundaries on the trot. Watson took 31 deliveries to hit his 20th IPL half-century.

