|
England's Bairstow smashes 97 off 55 balls as Sunrisers win in IPL
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
England batsman Jonny Bairstow smashes 97 in Sunrisers Hyderabad victory over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jonny Bairstow English cricketer
Jonny Bairstow: England batsman loses Test central contract for 2020-21Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow is not offered an England central contract for Test cricket, though he retains a limited-overs deal.
BBC News
Bairstow loses England Test central contractWicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow is not offered an England central contract for Test cricket, though he retains a limited-overs deal.
BBC News
England cricket team Sports team
Pope on Bell comparisons, England's 'big dogs' and his bubble must-havesEngland batsman Ollie Pope talks about being compared to Ian Bell, the national side's progress and what three things he will be taking on tour.
BBC News
England netball: Jess Thirlby to miss NZ series after positive coronavirus testEngland head coach Jess Thirlby tests positive for coronavirus and has not travelled with the team for the three-Test series in New Zealand.
BBC News
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes says ill father backed his decision to return to cricketEngland all-rounder Ben Stokes has said he had his family’s blessing to return to action in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals after taking..
WorldNews
Ben Stokes: England all-rounder on returning to cricket after compassionate leaveBen Stokes says his father reminded him of his "duties to the job" as he prepared to leave New Zealand to play in the Indian Premier League.
BBC News
Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Bad day for Sid Kaul, can happen to anyone, says VVS Laxman
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23Published
IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Our bowling was unpredictable, says Krunal Pandya
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27Published
IPL 2020: 'Pandyas are the biggest six-hitters', quips Krunal
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01Published
Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India
IPL 2020 | How the tactical use of Sunil Narine helped KKR outsmart CSKAfter successfully folding Kolkata Knight Riders for 167, Chennai Super Kings raced away to 90 for the loss of just one wicket at the half-way mark of the..
WorldNews
IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah done brilliant bowling, says MI's Bowling Coach
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Kings XI Punjab Cricket team
IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming lauds Watson, Plessis's performance against Kings XI Punjab
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36Published
Had good moments, lacked little penetration: Stephen Fleming on CSK's bowling against KXIP
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this