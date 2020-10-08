Global  
 

Tsitsipas & Schwartzman plan shock wins in French Open semi-finals

BBC News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Diego Schwartzman will attempt to cause two major upsets when they face Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in Friday's French Open semi-finals.
Tsitsipas & Schwartzman plan shock wins in French Open semi-finals

