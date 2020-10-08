Global  
 

Federal ministers, Indigenous leaders plan to discuss systemic racism in health system

CBC.ca Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he plans to hold a high-level meeting of federal ministers and Indigenous leaders to address racism in the health system following Joyce Echaquan's death in a Quebec hospital last month.
