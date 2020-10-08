|
Retired WNBA star Cappie Pondexter, feared to have gone missing, was in jail in LA
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was released from jail Thursday after being arrested Tuesday. Her agent said he remains concerned for her safety.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cappie Pondexter basketball player
WNBA Legend Cappie Pondexter Arrested In L.A., Friends ConcernedAnother sad twist ... we spoke with Cappie's rep, Chuck Walton, who tells us Cappie has gone missing again after she was released from police custody. We're told..
TMZ.com
Women's National Basketball Association Top women's professional basketball league in the US
'This is for Kobe' - Seattle Storm win record-equalling fourth WNBA titleThe Seattle Storm win the WNBA Finals for a fourth time as guard Jewell Loyd dedicates the win to the late Kobe Bryant.
BBC News
Seattle Storm sweep Las Vegas Aces to win their fourth WNBA championshipNothing could stop the Seattle Storm – not the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces and not months in a bubble, three time zones away from their home court.
USATODAY.com
2020 WNBA playoffs: Top photos from inside the bubbleThe 2020 WNBA playoffs, like the regular season, are being played inside the bubble at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles City in California
Nearly 58 million watch VP debate, big jump from 2016LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted 57.9 million television viewers, a..
WorldNews
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with with 2 felonies in Megan Thee Stallion shootingLos Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
USATODAY.com
Harry and Meghan Get an Apology After Suing PaparazziA celebrity news agency in Los Angeles also agreed to turn over photos of the couple’s young son and destroy its copies after a settlement in an..
NYTimes.com
Young volunteers feed hundreds at drive-thru food driveThe economic fallout from the coronavirus could leave more than 54 million Americans without enough food according to one estimate. For the "CBS This Morning"..
CBS News
Tweets about this