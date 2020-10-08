|
Rapper Tory Lanez charged with with 2 felonies in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Tory Lanez Canadian rapper and singer from Ontario
Tory Lanez Charged with Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion ShootingTory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting involving Megan Thee Stallion ... just weeks after the singer released an album claiming his..
TMZ.com
Tory Lanez denies Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting allegations on surprise album
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published
Tory Lanez reportedly apologized to Megan the Stallion for alleged shooting
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Megan Thee Stallion American rapper
Megan Thee Stallion announces scholarship fundRapper Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced a $10,000 scholarship fund with Amazon Music's Rap Rotation.
CBS News
Pence criticized for answer about Breonna Taylor"Pence's response to the question 'did Breonna Taylor receive justice' was disgusting," rapper Megan Thee Stallion wrote in a tweet, which went viral.
CBS News
AG Daniel Cameron Responds to Megan Thee Stallion's 'SNL' SlamMegan Thee Stallion's attack on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron -- calling him a "sellout negro" -- won't draw him into a war of words, because he says..
TMZ.com
Los Angeles City in California
Retired WNBA star Cappie Pondexter, feared to have gone missing, was in jail in LAFormer WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was released from jail Thursday after being arrested Tuesday. Her agent said he remains concerned for her safety.
USATODAY.com
Harry and Meghan Get an Apology After Suing PaparazziA celebrity news agency in Los Angeles also agreed to turn over photos of the couple’s young son and destroy its copies after a settlement in an..
NYTimes.com
Young volunteers feed hundreds at drive-thru food driveThe economic fallout from the coronavirus could leave more than 54 million Americans without enough food according to one estimate. For the "CBS This Morning"..
CBS News
Cody Bellinger's stunning catch punctuates Dodgers' 6-5 victory over mad Manny Machado, PadresDodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger made a stunning catch to help Los Angeles win Game 2 of the NLDS against the Padres.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this