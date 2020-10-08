Global  
 

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with with 2 felonies in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
