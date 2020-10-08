|
Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple.
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Coronavirus Trump is promising free antibody treatments for everyone. It won’t be that simple. The president is talking up the experimental therapies as the possibility of a coronavirus vaccine before Election Day dims. Scientists at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. | Regeneron via AP By ZACHARY BRENNAN 10/08/2020 01:25 PM EDT Facebook Twitter Link Link Copied More Mail Reddit WhatsApp President Donald Trump is promising the FDA will quickly authorize antibody treatments to help fight off Covid-19, highlighting his support for the experimental treatments as a vaccine...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Facebook American online social networking service
Facebook deleting QAnon pages - But what is it?This week Facebook announced it would be deleting all pages and accounts connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
BBC News
How likely is a Covid-19 vaccine this side of Christmas?
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:45Published
Apple made ProtonMail add in-app purchases, even though it had been free for yearsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
On Tuesday, Congress revealed whether it thinks Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are sitting on monopolies...
The Verge
BA’s last two Boeing 747s make final flights from Heathrow
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
10/8/20: Red and BlueTrump says he won't participate in next debate; New poll shows Arizona Senate race heating up
CBS News
AP Top Stories Oct. 8 PHere are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 8th: President Trump makes appeal to senior voters in new video; 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor;..
USATODAY.com
White House, a coronavirus hot spot, is cold on contact tracingThe Trump administration’s resistance to contact tracing since the...
WorldNews
Trump’s doctor says he’s completed his Covid-19 treatments and can return to ‘public engagements’ on Saturday.
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump will lose in a landslide, according to almost all US pollsHe may have won a personal battle against the coronavirus, but Donald Trump is tipped to take an absolute hammering in the US presidential election on November..
New Zealand Herald
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals American biotechnology company
Eye Opener: Pence and Harris go head-to-head in VP debateVice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris traded barbs in a more civilized debate compared to the match-up between President Trump and former Vice..
CBS News
New York (state) State in the northeastern United States
Niagara Falls’ new ferry boats are electric, and they’re not alonePhoto by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Tourists to Niagara Falls can now ride all-electric ferries past the iconic waterfalls. The two..
The Verge
Andrew Cuomo and daughters talk about life during the pandemicPreview: In an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" the New York Governor says of Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, "I think this says to everyone, this is real. You..
CBS News
Andrew Cuomo on the pandemic: “The game isn’t over; this is halftime”In this preview of an interview to air on “CBS Sunday Morning” October 11, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has authored a new book, “American Crisis:..
CBS News
Stephen Barnes, Partner in Law Firm With Cellino, Dies at 61A jingle helped them transform a two-partner practice in Buffalo into a 50-lawyer personal injury behemoth in New York State and California. Mr. Barnes died in a..
NYTimes.com
Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services
Why Apple needed the FDA to sign off on its EKG but not its blood oxygen monitorSensors on the Apple Watch Series 6 monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels.
During the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6, the company..
The Verge
Doctor on FDA's COVID vaccine guidelines and VP debate safetyThe FDA has issued guidelines for coronavirus vaccine manufacturers which make it extremely unlikely that a vaccine will be approved before Election Day. And..
CBS News
FDA updates guidelines on coronavirus vaccine
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:27Published
A Dose of Vaccine RealityThe F.D.A. releases guidelines that had been trailed by politics: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
Reddit US social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website
MSI promises refunds after subsidiary sold RTX 3080 cards at markup on eBayStarlit Partner was selling an MSI RTX 3080 for hundreds of dollars over its MSRP on eBay. | Image: MSI
MSI has admitted that its subsidiary Starlit..
The Verge
Avast! Boss Audio’s new weatherproof touchscreen brings CarPlay and Android Auto to boatsApple’s CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto are meant for, well, cars and automobiles, but despite the emphasis on landlubber locomotion, there’s technically..
The Verge
Disney movies are now available in 4K on Apple’s iTunes storeAfter years of being available at a maximum video quality of 1080p on Apple’s iTunes Store, Disney films can now be rented and purchased in 4K video quality...
The Verge
White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosisTrump Covid Positive White House raises new questions about Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis Even as Trump’s physician said the president was “doing very..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Ex-N.J. Gov. Chris Christie spends a 6th day in the hospital with COVID-19As former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spends his sixth day in a hospital being treated for COVID-19, current Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday his predecessor is..
WorldNews
Rapid Bedside COVID-19 Test Gives Results In Two Hours, Not Twenty
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual formatThe second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News
Community hoping their beloved YMCA facilities stay afloat despite financial fallout from COVID-19
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:29Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this