Six people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Six people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen WhitmerFBI said plot involved reaching out to members of a militia who ‘talked about murdering tyrants or taking a sitting governor’ Six people have been been charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer that involves links to a rightwing militia group, the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
News video: Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Six People Accused Of Plotting To Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer 00:43

 Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing. Katie Johnston reports.

Authorities bust alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

 Jonathan Oosting, a political reporter from Bridge Michigan, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to break down what we know about the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan..
CBS News

FBI foils alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor and overthrow government

 State and federal investigators say they've broken up an alleged plot to kidnap Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state's government. Jeff..
CBS News

FBI busts militia 'plot' to abduct Michigan Governor, overthrow US govt

 Agents foiled a stunning plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said in announcing charges in an alleged scheme that involved..
New Zealand Herald
Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot [Video]

Whitmer slams Trump's rhetoric after kidnapping plot

At a news conference on Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused President Donald Trump of encouraging extremist groups like the "sick and depraved men" that targeted her in a thwarted plot to kidnap her before the Nov. 3 election.

AP Top Stories Oct. 8 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 8th: President Trump makes appeal to senior voters in new video; 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor;..
USATODAY.com

Foiled kidnapping of Michigan governor highlights preparations for election-related conflict

 Law enforcement officials have been bracing for possible clashes at local polling places, violence and larger demonstrations similar to summer-long social..
USATODAY.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Says FBI Arrested Militia Group Trying to Kidnap and Possibly Kill Her

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer just made a stunning revelation ... 13 members of 2 militia groups have been arrested for hatching a plot to kidnap and..
TMZ.com

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says [Video]

Plot to kidnap Michigan governor involved bringing her to Wisconsin, complaint says

Six people have been accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a criminal complaint from the FBI.

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government [Video]

13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer, target state government

Each faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Whitmer blasts Trump for refusing to condemn hate groups, compares them to group in kidnapping plot [Video]

Whitmer blasts Trump for refusing to condemn hate groups, compares them to group in kidnapping plot

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she "never could have imagined anything like this" about the foiled plot to kidnap her.

Michigan AG Reveals Stunning Details of Militia Plot to Instigate Civil War, Kidnap and Kill Gov. Whitmer

 Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) held a news conference on Thursday to reveal the stunning details of a plot by militia group Wolverine Watchment to...
Mediaite

