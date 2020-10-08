Biden-Harris fly swatters quickly sell out but there's a Mike Pence bobblehead complete with a fly and swatter

Global  
 

USATODAY.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
"Truth Over Flies" fly swatters sold by Joe Biden's campaign sold out Thursday commemorating the viral fly moment from the vice presidential debate.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Swat a debate! Man in New Jersey has hilarious reaction to Mike Pence's fly

Swat a debate! Man in New Jersey has hilarious reaction to Mike Pence's fly 01:00

 During yesterday's Vice President debate, Wednesday (October 7), a fly lands on Mike Pence's head when Danny Bermudez in Jackson Township, New Jersey, decides to use a fly swatter to "remove" the fly.

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Day After Debate, the Campaign’s Focus Moves to Arizona

 Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris courted voters in a state that is up for grabs and could decide the presidency.
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debate

 Both the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one..
CBS News

Dodge City

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris came ready to dance last night, and they had perfected their sidestep.
NYTimes.com

Nearly 58 million watch VP debate, big jump from 2016

 LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s debate with Democratic challenger Kamala Harris attracted 57.9 million television viewers, a..
WorldNews

A Trump-Pence Strategy on the Virus: Interrupt, Distract, Change the Subject

 The White House’s approach to avoiding accountability for its record is becoming clearer than ever, and it was on display as Mike Pence faced Kamala Harris.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it

 Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first..
USATODAY.com

Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

 With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our..
CBS News

Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual format

 The second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News

