More layoffs coming at WarnerMedia as the company struggles under COVID-19

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
More layoffs coming at WarnerMedia as the company struggles under COVID-19Substantial layoffs are coming to AT&T-owned entertainment giant WarnerMedia, as the company continues to restructure its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating changes sweeping the industry. New York-based WarnerMedia, which houses HBO, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. film and TV studio, is looking for cost savings that could result in thousands of lost jobs over the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment publicly on the plans. The news comes just months after WarnerMedia in August slashed more than 600 workers from its businesses, mostly affecting the Burbank-based Warner Bros. studio, known for franchises including...
