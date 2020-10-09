Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KL Rahul says strike-rates are 'over-rated' after fourth consecutive loss for KXIP in IPL 2020

DNA Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
KL Rahul struggled in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 as he managed only 11 runs in 16 balls and in the entire edition of the tournament, he has an average strike-rate despite topping the run-charts. Kings XI Punjab suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament to languish at the bottom.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Our plan was to put KL Rahul on singles, says Dinesh Karthik 01:07

 Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance [Video]

IPL 2020: Eoin Morgan lauds Rahul Tripathi's performance

Kolkata Knight Riders lost match from Delhi Capitals by 18 runs in Sharjah. Batsman Eoin Morgan praised the Rahul Tripathi's performance by saying, "I think if he bats down the order and produce..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing [Video]

Rahul Tewatia batted really well and wins the game for RR: KXIP's Mayank Agarwal after losing

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP [Video]

IPL 2020: KL Rahul batted too well, says RCB's Chahal after 97-run loss to KXIP

Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal praised Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) batsman KL Rahul today's batting in Dubai. Chahal said, "It's just the second match. We won the last match..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this