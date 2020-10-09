KL Rahul says strike-rates are 'over-rated' after fourth consecutive loss for KXIP in IPL 2020
Friday, 9 October 2020 () KL Rahul struggled in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 as he managed only 11 runs in 16 balls and in the entire edition of the tournament, he has an average strike-rate despite topping the run-charts. Kings XI Punjab suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament to languish at the bottom.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death...