Coronavirus: Cases in north of England 'getting out of control', minister says

BBC News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Action is needed, Gillian Keegan says, as Labour calls for local leaders to be included in decisions.
News video: Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash over local lockdowns and 10pm curfew during PMQs

 Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister to publish the evidence that showsthere is a scientific basis for the 10pm curfew for pubs, bars andrestaurants, and to “review the rule” if he cannot do so. The Labour leadersaid the country is at a “crucial moment” in trying to gain control...

