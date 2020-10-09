Coronavirus: Cases in north of England 'getting out of control', minister says

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?



Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 13 hours ago Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected



Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system. The Cabinet.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago Tighter COVID restrictions coming to Leeds



As coronavirus cases leap in Leeds and the North East of England, the government has partly blamed a 'technical issue'. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:17 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this