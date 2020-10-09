Coronavirus: Cases in north of England 'getting out of control', minister says
Friday, 9 October 2020 (
8 minutes ago) Action is needed, Gillian Keegan says, as Labour calls for local leaders to be included in decisions.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?
Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 13 hours ago
Test and Trace error: Minister unable to give number affected
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey was unable to say how many closecontacts of coronavirus cases were not contacted because of a technical glitchin the Test and Trace system. The Cabinet..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago
Tighter COVID restrictions coming to Leeds
As coronavirus cases leap in Leeds and the North East of England, the government has partly blamed a 'technical issue'.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:17 Published 4 days ago
Tweets about this