|
Row over 'insult' to Indian dish Kamala Harris likes
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The idli is a steamed rice cake appreciated by millions - including US VP candidate Kamala Harris.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee
US election: Joe Biden's campaign sells 35,000 flyswatters after Mike Pence debate buzzIf you've been living under a rock shielding yourself from US politics, there's a bit to catch up on.During the vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala..
New Zealand Herald
Day After Debate, the Campaign’s Focus Moves to ArizonaVice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris courted voters in a state that is up for grabs and could decide the presidency.
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden campaigns visit battleground Arizona following VP debateBoth the Trump and Biden campaigns were on the trail in Arizona on Thursday. Vice President Mike Pence, Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris courted voters one..
CBS News
Dodge CityMike Pence and Kamala Harris came ready to dance last night, and they had perfected their sidestep.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this