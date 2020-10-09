Global  
 

Mother, sisters of Alvin Cole, who was fatally shot by Wisconsin police this year, arrested during protests

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Wauwatosa police arrested Alvin Cole's mother, Tracy, and his sisters, Taleavia and Tristiana, about two hours after a curfew in the city took effect.
News video: Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in fatal Alvin Cole shooting, DA says

Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in fatal Alvin Cole shooting, DA says 26:43

 Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not be charged in the fatal shooting of teenager Alvin Cole, the Milwaukee County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

