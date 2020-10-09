England beat Wales in international football friendly, achieve 57-year feat
Friday, 9 October 2020 () England registered a 3-0 win against Wales in an international football friendly with goals coming from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Conor Coady and Danny Ings. It was the first time since 1963 that three first-time players had scored a goal in the same match.
England manager Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of the fourplayers who made their first national team starts in a 3-0 win over Wales.Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho were all..
