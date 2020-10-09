Global  
 

Nick Foles prevails again over Tom Brady, leading Bears to win with late field goal

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Tom Brady seemed to lose track of the downs on a final drive that ended with an incompletion on fourth down. Nick Foles and the Bears are 4-1.
