'This is news to a lot of people!' Mindy Kaling reveals she gave birth to a boy last month
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Mindy Kaling revealed she has given birth to her second a child, a boy. The actress revealed Thursday on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
