Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals best XI - RR vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR vs DC Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20

RCB vs DC Review and MI vs RR Preview on Battleground T20 21:00

 Delhi Capitals overpowered Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs to get on top of the points table on Monday. Led by Marcus Stoinis' 26 ball 53, Capitals posted a stiff 197 run target before RCB. An all round bowling performance followed with Delhi spinners never allowing the famed RCB batting line...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler [Video]

Top-order didn't manage to counteract MI's opening bowling: RR's Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals wicket keeper Jos Buttler on October 07 spoke on team's performance against Mumbai Indians and said that top-order didn't manage to counteract Mumbai Indians opening bowling to get..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals all set to face Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi

Rajasthan Royals will face Mumbai Indians on October 06 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RR team players left their hotel from the UAE city. Rajasthan Royals, which lost its last two games, is on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published
He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury [Video]

He will be missed in team: Ashwin after Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020 following injury

Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs DC IPL 2020

 RR vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team...
DNA

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals bank on Sanju Samson, Steve Smith to fire v Delhi Capitals

 Struggling to figure out their best XI, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this