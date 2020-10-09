RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals best XI - RR vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM

RR vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team...

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals bank on Sanju Samson, Steve Smith to fire v Delhi Capitals Struggling to figure out their best XI, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak when they take...

Mid-Day 4 hours ago



