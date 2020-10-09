Global  
 

HK commerce chief: security law 'good for stability'

BBC News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Controversial law imposed by Beijing will boost Hong Kong's status as global financial hub says Edward Lau.
0
Cambodian PM says naval base not just for China

 PHNOM PENH: China would not have exclusive access to a , Prime Minister said Wednesday, despite Beijing chipping in for upgrades after a US-funded facility was..
WorldNews
Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies [Video]

Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Tokyo to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:23Published

Life in China returns to normal with coronavirus pandemic seemingly under control

 China says it hasn't had any new cases of community transmission of COVID-19 in over 45 days, while many European nations are facing second waves and new..
CBS News

Canadian warship sails near Taiwan at time of heightened China tension

 A Canadian warship has sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, the island's defence ministry said on Saturday, a voyage that comes at a time of heightened..
WorldNews

Hong Kong's last authentic junk in troubled waters

 The image of a Chinese junk boat is a popular symbol of Hong Kong and recognised around the world.
BBC News
Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3% [Video]

Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%

Equity benchmark indices shaved off early gains but closed in the positive zone on Thursday following a rally in IT stocks amid dynamic global cues. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 304 points or 0.76 per cent at 40,183 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,835. Tata Consultancy Services rose by 3 per cent to Rs 2,819 per share after reporting 6.6 per cent sequential growth to Rs 7,475 crore in the July to September quarter. It also decided to buy back up to 2.2 billion dollars in shares. HCL Technologies and Infosys were up by 2.6 per cent each. Pharma major Cipla ticked up by 4.9 per cent, Sun Pharma by 2.3 per cent and Dr Reddy's by 1.9 per cent. However, energy majors GAIL and ONGC dipped by 3 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively. Eicher Motors, ITC, Asian Paints and Reliance Industries too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares climbed to a one-month high as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei added 0.96 per cent while South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.21 per cent. But Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.56 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

700-year-old Chinese scroll depicting drunk royals sells for $60 million in Hong Kong

 A 700-year-old Chinese painted scroll from the Yuan Dynasty has fetched $60m (HKD$306.6 million) at a Sotheby's auction in Hong Kong.The 2mscroll, titled "Five..
New Zealand Herald

Hong Kong leader slams 'brutal' foreign sanctions [Video]

Hong Kong leader slams 'brutal' foreign sanctions

Hong Kong Chief Executive on Thursday (October 1) described foreign sanctions imposed against Hong Kong government officials as "brutal" while defending the need to continue implementing a contentious..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published
Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published

Hong Kong: Can A Hong Kong Employer Require An Employee To Submit To A COVID-19 Test? - Mayer Brown

 The COVID-19 disease is regularly forcing changes on the world. One of them is likely to be the wish by an employer to be able to ensure that its employees are...
Mondaq

Animoca Brands hires former Formula 3®, FMCS and GT3 racer for REVV project

 Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd has hired Matt Solomon, the former Formula 3® (F3®), Formula Masters China Series (FMCS), and GT3 racer, as an in-house racing...
Proactive Investors


