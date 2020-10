Opals star Lavey to balance basketball with Richmond venture Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Tessa Lavey, the Australian Opals point guard, has become a dual-sport athlete, agreeing to join Richmond's AFLW side once the upcoming WNBL season ends. πŸ‘“ View full article

