Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Rapper Tory Lanez Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion(LOS ANGELES) — Los Angeles prosecutors on Thursday charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year. Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, hitting her, after she left a SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, according to a release. He faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm...
