|
Two female candidates enter final round of race to WTO leadership
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Two female candidates, Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee, entered the final round of race to become the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the organization said on Thursday. "Ngozi...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Trade Organization Intergovernmental trade organization
WTO to name first female boss as shortlist narrowsNgozi Okonjo-Iweala and Yoo Myung-hee are the final two candidates vying to lead the organisation.
BBC News
Yoo Myung-hee South Korea bureaucrat
South Korea Country in East Asia
Fire engulfs 33-storey South Korea tower blockHundreds of people were evacuated from the 33-storey building as the fire raged all night.
BBC News
South Korean tower block engulfed in flamesHundreds fled the inferno in the city of Ulsan, with dozens affected by smoke inhalation.
BBC News
Equities trim early gains but close in green, Wipro spurts 7.3%
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19Published
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Nigerian economist
Nigeria Federal republic in West Africa
Messi resumes bid for elusive World Cup gloryLionel Messi of Argentina celebrates victory after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match between Nigeria and Argentina in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 26,..
WorldNews
Once unknown Nigerian 'masterpiece' by Ben Enwonwu up for saleExperts did not know of Ben Enwonwu's Court of the Oba of Benin until it was offered for sale.
BBC News
Nigerian migrant worker burned alive in Libya(CNN)Three men stormed a factory in Tripoli, doused a Nigerian worker in petrol, and set him on fire, according to a statement by the Libyan interior ministry,..
WorldNews
Up to 150 million could join extreme poor, World Bank saysJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Up to 150 million people could slip into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, by late next year depending on how badly..
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this