Two female candidates enter final round of race to WTO leadership

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Two female candidates enter final round of race to WTO leadershipTwo female candidates, Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee, entered the final round of race to become the new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the organization said on Thursday. "Ngozi...
