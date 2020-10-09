Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, 25th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

Skipper Rahul 'expressed satisfaction' over performance of Kings XI



Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:19 Published 2 days ago

IPL 2020: KKR hang in long enough to put pressure on us, says CSK Coach Stephen Fleming



Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 08 said that Kolkata Knight Riders hung in long enough to put pressure on the team, CSK feel disappointed. "KKR hung in there long enough to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 3 days ago