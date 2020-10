You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘We’ve Come a Long Way in Identity Resolution’: Kinesso’s Lauren Bernard



The "omnichannel utopia" is a place where buyers and sellers of media can agreeably determine the value of viewer attention among a growing array of content choices and delivery platforms. Advertisers.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 06:59 Published 11 hours ago KCI developer awards work to 100 women, minority businesses



Kansas City leaders on Tuesday hailed a "significant milestone" on the Kansas City International Airport project that has resulted in $220 million worth of work awarded to minority and women-owned.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:26 Published 2 days ago ‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies



LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:38 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this