|
Jim Dwyer, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter, columnist who spent decades covering NYC, dies at 63
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Jim Dwyer, an award-winning news reporter and columnist who spent almost four decades telling New York City's stories, has died. He was 63.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jim Dwyer (journalist) American journalist
Pulitzer Prize Award for achievements in journalism, literature, and musical composition within the United States
White House Warns WaPo Reporters: We're Building A 'Very Large' Dossier On You
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
New York City Largest city in the United States
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
More layoffs coming at WarnerMedia as the company struggles under COVID-19Substantial layoffs are coming to AT&T-owned entertainment giant WarnerMedia, as the company continues to restructure its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic and..
WorldNews
I regularly forget that I have New York’s COVID-19 exposure notification appPhoto by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Back in April, Apple and Google announced that they were teaming up to develop a Bluetooth Low Energy-based..
The Verge
NYC protestors angry over new covid restrictionsAnger and resentment flared Wednesday in a Brooklyn neighborhood facing new coronavirus shutdowns, with some residents saying the state is unfairly targeting..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this