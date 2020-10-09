Global  
 

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

BBC News Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
News video: MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics

MIT Grad Andrea Ghez Shares Nobel Prize For Physics 00:55

 WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?

 The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
New Zealand Herald

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Today in History for October 9th

 Highlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
USATODAY.com

WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?

 The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020

 The World Food Programme won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020 on October 9."The World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its eff
Hindu Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphKhaleej TimesThe AgeCTV NewsTIMEWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Nobel Peace Prize to be awarded today in Oslo

 The winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced today, with no shortage of causes or candidates on this year's list.
CBC.ca Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comTIME

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNewsFOXNews.com

