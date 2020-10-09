|
Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 goes to the UN World Food Programme for its efforts in fighting hunger
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced - will Jacinda Ardern win?The winner of the coveted Nobel Peace Prize is moments away from being announced and bookmakers have our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among the top three..
New Zealand Herald
Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know FridayLouisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com
Today in History for October 9thHighlights of this day in history: Guerrilla leader Che Guevara executed in Bolivia; Anthrax-laced letters sent to Capitol Hill; Achille Lauro hijackers..
USATODAY.com
WHO, Greta or press watchdogs for Nobel Peace Prize?The World Health Organization is the bookies' favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, though experts say Greta Thunberg or press freedom groups are..
WorldNews
