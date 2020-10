Some Canadians making permanent move to Atlantic Bubble over COVID-19 Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Many Canadians are looking east with envy these days as the number of COVID-19 cases remains low compared to the rest of the country. Now, some are going the extra step and making a permanent move here. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this