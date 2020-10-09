Global  
 

Officials demand investigation after ICE agents stop Black jogger in Boston

USATODAY.com Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Bena Apreala, 29, was stopped by ICE near his home in Boston, the latest of several instances of a Black jogger being stopped by authorities.
News video: Jogger Claims He Was Racially Profiled By ICE Agents In Boston

Jogger Claims He Was Racially Profiled By ICE Agents In Boston 02:08

 The ACLU has taken on the case of a Roslindale man who says he was stopped and cornered by federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents while out for a jog in West Roxbury on the VFW Parkway. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Officials Demand Answers After ICE Agents Stopped a Black Jogger

 A video of the encounter showed at least three agents with police vests questioning the jogger, Bena Apreala, in his Boston neighborhood.
NYTimes.com

Officials looking into video of ICE stopping a Black jogger

 "Incidents like this have no place in our city, have no place for this in our country," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said.
CBS News

Boston delays school reopening plan as virus surge

 Mixed emotions in Boston as the next phase of the Boston Public Schools reopening plan is delayed because the city's coronavirus positivity rate has climbed..
USATODAY.com

