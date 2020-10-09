Global  
 

World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
World Food Programme wins 2020 Nobel Peace PrizeAccording to the Nobel Assembly, it has made a strong contribution towards mobilising UN Member States to combat the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict....
0
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger

Nobel Peace Prize 2020: World Food Programme wins for efforts to combat hunger 02:07

 World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020 for efforts to combat hunger

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme trumps Thunberg for 2020 Peace Prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:46Published

War and hunger

 Scott Pelley reports on the men and women of the World Food Programme who are risking their lives to save Syrians from starvation.
CBS News

Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation [Video]

Zimbabwe's food crisis: About 60% of population faces starvation

The UN’s World Food Programme says more than eight million Zimbabweans would not have enough food by December.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize to theWorld Food Programme. The United Nations agency was honoured for its effortsto combat hunger, its contribution to bettering conditions for peace inconflict-affected areas, and for acting as a driving force in efforts toprevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme [Video]

Nobel Peace Prize goes to UN World Food Programme

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Programme (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in areas affected by conflict. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

U.N. World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize

The United Nations food agency, the World Food Program (WFP), won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday (October 9) for its efforts to combat hunger and improve conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News [Video]

World Food Programme wins Nobel Peace Prize 2020, WHY? | Oneindia News

This year's Nobel Peace prize was hotly contested, even the US President Donald Trump was nominated for it and in an election year it would have significantly boosted his campaign projecting him as a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk [Video]

Greta Thunberg laughs off Nobel Peace Prize talk

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg laughed off her chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, which has just been announced, as she took part in a weekly school strike.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46Published
United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

United Nations World Food Programme Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 02:42Published

The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 winner has been announced

 The United Nation's World Food Programme has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, following its efforts to combat hunger and prevent hunger from being used...
Mashable

World Food Programme fights hunger in crises and war zones

 The World Food Programme’s Nobel Peace Prize award shines a light on vulnerable communities across the Middle East and Africa that the UN agency seeks to help,...
Belfast Telegraph

