Powerful hurricane Delta to hit Louisiana

WorldNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Powerful hurricane Delta to hit LouisianaHurricane Delta, which has now strengthened into a Category 3 storm, was growing more powerful and threatening to hit the US state of Louisiana on Friday, prompting mass evacuations, according to officials. "It is very...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta At A Category 3 As It Heads Toward Louisiana

Hurricane Delta At A Category 3 As It Heads Toward Louisiana 01:40

 Hurricane Delta At A Category 3 As It Heads Toward Louisiana

Hurricane Delta expected to make landfall as a Category 3, prompting evacuations in Louisiana

 Louisiana is preparing for yet another powerful storm. Hurricane Delta is now a Category 3, likely to ravage the same area that Hurricane Laura slammed just six..
CBS News

Delta CEO on what the airline industry needs to survive

 Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian discusses what the airline industry needs to survive as the government works on a relief bill. Bastian also shares why he believes..
CBS News

Hurricane Delta live updates: Louisiana, still recovering from Laura, braces for another massive storm

 Delta, a 120-mph Category 3 "major" "hurricane," is expected to make landfall. The state is reeling from Laura, which killed at least 26.
USATODAY.com

Live updates: Hurricane Delta takes aim at Gulf Coast

 "Please finish making preparations now," Louisiana's governor tweeted late Thursday. "We will get through this."
CBS News

Hurricane Delta, Trump's coronavirus battle, Nobel Peace Prize, Lakers: 5 things to know Friday

 Louisiana braces for Hurricane Delta, the Nobel Peace Prize will be announced, Lakers seek their 17th NBA title and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

