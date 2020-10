Sylvie D'Amours to be replaced as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, Sylvie D'Amours, is set to be removed from her post following the death of Joyce Echaquan. She will be replaced by Ian Lafrenière, the former head of communications with Montreal police, Radio-Canada has confirmed. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Michael Bowyer RT @CBCIndigenous: Sylvie D'Amours out as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, replaced by former member of Montreal police https://t.co/E… 20 minutes ago Anna Asimakopulos Sylvie D'Amours out as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, replaced by former member of Montreal police | CBC News https://t.co/ysLT1Fd8AZ 50 minutes ago André Picard Quebec's #Indigenous Affairs minister Sylvie D'Amours sacked in wake of horrific death of Joyce Echaquan. She will… https://t.co/KbUqSS5WeC 1 hour ago Hubert Figuière Sylvie D'Amours out as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, replaced by former member of Montreal police https://t.co/CK6SbPN1Rh 2 hours ago CBC Indigenous Sylvie D'Amours out as Quebec's Indigenous affairs minister, replaced by former member of Montreal police https://t.co/EBmj72x5mP 2 hours ago